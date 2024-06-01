News
FG steps in as Nigerians returning from France stranded in Chad
The Federal Government has moved to resolve the problem involving some Nigerians returning from France and currently stranded in the Chad Republic.
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who confirmed the development in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, said he had directed the Consumer Protection Department of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to engage Air France on how to bring the stranded passengers to Nigeria.
He said the affected persons were stranded in Chad from where the flight earlier dropped some passengers.
The minister urged Air France in Nigeria to issue a statement on the fate of the passengers immediately.
Keyamo urges Air France-KLM to offer fair ticket prices to Nigerian travelers
Keyamo wrote: “It has come to my attention that some Nigerians on an Air France flight from Paris to Abuja are presently stranded in Chad, from where the flight earlier dropped some passengers.
“I have immediately directed the Consumer Protection Department of NCAA to swing into action and engage Air France. We shall inform everyone of the outcome soon.”
“Meanwhile, I urge @AirFranceNG to immediately issue a statement on the fate of those Nigerians.”
It has come to my attention that some Nigerians on an Air France flight from Paris to Abuja are presently stranded in Chad, from where the flight earlier dropped some passengers. I have immediately directed the Consumer Protection Department of NCAA to swing into action and… pic.twitter.com/AVrv4o8U4p
— Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK) (@fkeyamo) June 1, 2024
