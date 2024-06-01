News
Minimum wage: Fuel crisis looms as NUPENG orders members to join labour strike
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) has directed its members to join the nationwide strike called by the organised labour.
The organised labour on Friday declared a nationwide strike beginning from Monday over the inability of the tripartite committee put in place by the Federal Government to reach an agreement on a new minimum wage for workers in the country.
The NUPENG General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
He said the union would ensure total compliance with the directive.
“This is in view of the various socio-economic policies of this administration that have impoverished the working people of this country.
“Leaders of our great union at all levels, from the units, zones and branches, should immediately put all processes in place to ensure total compliance with this directive,” Afolabi stated.
