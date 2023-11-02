News
Oil, gas workers slam assault on NLC President, Ajaero, other labour leaders
The attack and brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and other labour leaders by alleged agents of the Imo State government has prompted a response from the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, on Wednesday.
In the NLC secretariat in Owerri, alleged state agents attacked and brutalised Ajaero and other leaders of the organisation as well as the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and several media.
Thugs reportedly descended on Labour leaders and other protesters, smashing cars, injuring people, and taking valuables like cellphones, cash, and ATM cards from the labour leaders and others who had gathered at the NLC State secretariat to start the planned protest over labour issues.
Speaking on the development, NUPENG’s President, Prince Williams Akporeha, said “We condemn with the strongest term the arrest and brutalization of Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other labour leaders by the agents of Imo State Government. We reject the act of violence and barbarism being unleashed on labour leaders, workers and others. We cannot accept this uncivilised behaviour in a democracy.
“The workers of Imo State must be freed. We are determined to free the state workers because injury to one is to all.”
