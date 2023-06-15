NSCDC removes Rivers Commandant, Ogar, over faceoff with NUPENG

The Commandant General of the Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has ordered the immediate removal of the Rivers State Commandant, Micheal Ogar.

Ogar was also directed to hand over the affairs of the Command to his Deputy, pending the deployment of a substantive State Commandant.

The CG also instituted a high-powered investigative panel to investigate the blockage of the entrance of the Rivers State Command of the NSCDC, located at Olu Obasanjo way, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Wednesday.

NUPENG had alleged that the Rivers State Command of the Corps did not follow due process in handling the case of three petroleum tankers impounded and handed over to the NSCDC Rivers State by the Nigerian Army, 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt on 4th November, 2022.

However, the Command said the act by NUPENG was borne out of the union’s refusal to accept the forfeiture of the three tankers, adding that the Command obtained the forfeiture order from the Federal High Court 6, Port Harcourt Judicial Division on the 20th of December, 2022.

Audi, in a statement on Thursday by the Director, Public Relations at the NSCDC Headquarters, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, said the investigation committee headed by the DCG in charge of Operations, Dauda Mungadi, is to objectively investigate the role played by the State Commandant and members of the command Anti-vandal team in the crisis.

While expressing shock at the action taken by NUPENG, the NSCDC boss insisted that it painted a surprising scenario and an unwarranted contradiction to the ideals of the Corps.

Dr Audi also noted that humility and integrity in service delivery are the watchwords of the Corps, as such, any breach of trust or suspected compromise by any personnel will not be treated with kids’ gloves.

The statement reads in part: “I have constituted a high-powered committee to carry out a full-scale investigation into the incident in Port Harcourt.

“Nigerians are fully aware that we are the lead agency in the protection of critical government assets and infrastructure.

“Therefore, under my watch, no act of indiscipline, compromise or sabotage would be condoned from anyone within and outside the Corps.

“I have given the committee a marching order to ascertain the role played by either of the parties and anyone found guilty would be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

