NSCDC arrests two suspected vandals in Katsina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested two suspected electricity cable vandals in Katsina State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Buhari Hamisu, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Katsina, listed the suspects as Aminu Sani (19) and Ahmed Abdullahi (23).

He said Sani and his gang specialise in vandalising public infrastructure and theft.

The spokesman said: “During the investigation, the suspects confessed to committing the crimes.

“The suspects revealed that on April 6, Sani conspired with one Tasiu (alis Dantasi), who is now at large, and vandalised electric wire and fittings at Federal Housing Estate, Gidan Kwakwa Area, Katsina.

“Further investigation revealed that they had similarly vandalised and removed electric service wires at the same housing estate and sold to Abdullahi, one of the arrested suspects, and one Samaila Abdullahi (alias Tubali) also at large.”

