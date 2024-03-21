Kaduna Police arrest three suspected electricity cable vandals

Kaduna state police have apprehended three men believed to be responsible for vandalizing electricity aluminum cables.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday in Lere Local Government Area’s Yanbita Village, along the Saminaka-Pambegua road.

According to ASP Mansir Hassan, the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer on Thursday, the suspects were found in possession of folded aluminum cables.

They claimed to be temporary workers for Kaduna Electric, but lacked any identification to support this. The investigation is ongoing, with the suspects alleging that a Kaduna Electric staff member named Sunusi Yahaya authorized their actions.

He said at about 3 p.m., one Insp. Musa Iliya attached to Special Assistant (SA) Project to Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State reported the matter while on an electricity project monitoring tour in Lere LGA.

“Their team saw some persons trying to cut cables from pole wires, patrol team was drafted to the scene.

“The three suspects, including Ibrahim Muazu, Murtala Suleiman, and Daniel Zakari, all fall within the range of 30 years of age,” the police spokesman said.

“The suspects mentioned one Sunusi Yahaya, a staff of Kaduna Electric, as the person who sent them, “Hassan said.

