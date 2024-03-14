Kidnappers demand N1b for kidnapped Kaduna students, vow to kill them in 20 days

Gunmen, who kidnapped the Kaduna school children have contacted a spokesman for the families of the hostages, demanding a total of 1 billion naira for the release of the students.

A report by Reuters, said the kidnappers also vowed to kill the students and staff in 20 days if their demand is not met.

It will be recalled that on the 7th of March, 2024, bandits attacked the Kuriga community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped about 286 students including some teachers at the LEA Primary School Kuriga.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had on Wednesday, directed security agencies and the ministry of defence that no ransom should be paid by the government to kidnappers, bandits, or any criminal elements for the release of abducted persons.

The community leader, who acts as the spokesman for the families, Jubril Aminu, said: “They made a total of a 1 billion (naira) ransom demand for all the pupils, students and staff of the school.

“They gave an ultimatum to pay the ransom within 20 days, effective from the date of the kidnap. They said they will kill all the students and the staff if the ransom demand is not met.”

Idris Ibrahim, an elected official from the Kuriga Ward municipal council, also confirmed the ransom demand and the amount.

“Yes, the kidnappers called the community through Jubril Aminu’s number and made the demand.

“They called from a hidden number but the authorities are working on getting the number,” Ibrahim told Reuters, adding that the security forces were taking “adequate measures” to secure the release of the students.

