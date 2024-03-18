Tinubu calls emergency meeting on Kaduna school kidnap, insecurity

Worried by the escalating insecurity and constant kidnappings in Kaduna State, President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, ordered an emergency stakeholders’ meeting meant to offer solutions to the precarious situation.

The senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Lawal Usman, who disclosed this to newsmen during a press conference at his constituency office, said President Tinubu had directed him to immediately convene the meeting on the current insecurity situation in the state.

The lawmaker said Tinubu gave him the directives following his visit to the President at the Presidential Villa, on Friday.

According to the lawmaker, the meeting will address critical areas of insecurity, especially the frequent bandit operations in the state, as well as address the use of modern ways of cracking crimes, intelligence gathering, and community policing, among others

He stated that the President also mandated the meeting to look into the issue of resettlement of internally displaced persons, including feeding and security.

Usman added that the stakeholders who will be part of the emergency meeting will include security agencies, community leaders, traditional institutions, the government and civil society organisations.

“President Bola Tinubu told me that we must find ways to restore security and harmonious coexistence of people,” Usman told the journalists at the parley.

“The stakeholders meeting will also address the use of modern ways of cracking crimes, intelligence gathering Community policing, among others.

“The Federal government has maintained a position that no kobo will be paid as ransom to kidnappers.

“We must collectively work together to end this problem. President Tinubu is serious about the insecurity and as such, we should support him,” he said.

He also called on the communities to key into intelligence gathering and provide useful information to security agencies whenever they suspect any planned attack by bandits, while imploring on Nigerians to be patient with the current hardship caused by government economic reform policies.

“It’s a test that we must pass before we succeed, Nigeria needs prayer especially during Ramadan,” he said.

