Airtel Africa launches data centre in Lagos. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Airtel Africa launches data centre in Lagos

Airtel Africa has initiated the construction of its inaugural data facility in Lagos, marking the inception of its Nxtra data centre business and projecting the creation of over 1000 employment opportunities in Nigeria.

This announcement was made by Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel Africa’s Group CEO, in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday March 18th, 2024.

Scheduled for operational launch in the first quarter of 2026, the facility aims to deliver 38 megawatts of power capacity and will feature high-density racks adhering to the latest industry standards, targeting a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.3.

Speaking at the project ceremony held in Lagos, Ogunsanya underscored the significance of the Nxtra project within Airtel’s expansion strategy, particularly highlighting Nigeria as the company’s largest market, emphasizing the role of Nxtra Data Centers in enhancing data sovereignty, security, and preservation across Africa.

In his remarks, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hailed the project as ushering in a new era of data governance, security, and conservation across the continent.

Also present, Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, emphasized the pivotal role of projects like Nxtra in shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape.

2. Jordan’s ISSF boosts investment in Propeller’s second fund

Jordan’s Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) has unveiled plans to bolster its support for Propeller’s second fund, increasing its initial commitment from $3.5 million to $5 million.

Tambi Jalouqa, Managing Partner of Propeller confirmed this commitment in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday March 18, 2024.

Founded in 2017 by Tambi Jalouqa and Zaid Farekh, Propeller Ventures II (PVII) is a pre-Seed and Seed-stage venture capital firm headquartered in Jordan, specializing in SaaS, enterprise software, and cloud infrastructure sectors.

Established in 2017 by the World Bank and the Central Bank of Jordan, ISSF aims to bolster Jordanian startups through direct investment or venture capital fund contributions.

Mohammed Al Muhtaseb, CEO of ISSF, remarked on the increased commitment, stating, “This underscores Propeller’s success thus far and its positive impact on the Jordanian ecosystem.

“Their strategic selection of portfolio companies and ongoing support demonstrate their value. We are proud of this partnership and pleased to enhance our commitment to this exceptional team.”

Speaking on the development, Tambi said: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with ISSF. They are our primary investor and staunchest supporter. Together, we aspire to fuel the growth of the Jordanian technology sector for years to come.”

3. inDrive secures $150M investment for expansion

US-based ride-hailing platform, inDrive, has secured a $150 million investment from venture capital firm General Catalyst, aiming to broaden its services and penetrate new markets.

Dmitry Sedov, CFO at inDrive, confirmed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday March 18, 2024.

This latest funding follows a previous $150 million financing round provided by General Catalyst last year.

The company has disclosed that this financing extension can be extended for an additional year, bolstering inDrive’s financial flexibility and will facilitate the company’s growth trajectory, investments in product enhancements, diversification of service offerings, as well as expansion into new geographical regions.

Dmitry emphasized the significance of this financing, stating, “Securing this financing from General Catalyst empowers us to continue our rapid growth and innovation while maintaining a strong financial position and flexibility.

“This financial structure supports our ambitious plans without introducing undue risk to our operations. We appreciate General Catalyst’s confidence in our mission and strategy as we endeavor to enhance mobility accessibility globally.”

