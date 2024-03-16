Tinubu vows to go after smugglers, subsidy cartel

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, vowed to persist in his current war against corruption by tackling smugglers and cartels that benefitted from fuel subsidies.

Tinubu made this call while addressing members of the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives’ Congress at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed details of the closed-door talks in a statement he signed Friday titled, ‘President Tinubu to APC Leaders: old subsidy beneficiaries may resist us, but Nigeria will overcome them with good governance and commitment to our people.’

Read Also: Again, Power Minister says Nigerian govt can no longer afford subsidy on electricity

The President said, “As we are fighting corruption, smugglers, and old subsidy beneficiaries, they most certainly will fight back. All those who falsified records and became losers with the subsidy (on petroleum products) removal will fight back.

In addition, Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration is working nonstop to better their lot in life and urged community leaders to urge people to obtain a National Identity Number in order to plan, organise, and successfully integrate them into a range of relief initiatives.

“The programme of our government will be truly progressive; student loans, a national consumer credit system, and social welfare for the unemployed, as well as graduates.

“Every Nigerian will find a place of belonging in our country. In the eye of even the biggest hurricane, we will find that place of tranquility and prosperous harmony for the benefit of all. Nigerians will all partake on this national journey to prosperity,’’ the president said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now