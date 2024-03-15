Budget Padding: Stop meddling in NASS affairs, APC tells PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop meddling in the affairs of the National Assembly.

The party also said that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has done nothing wrong to warrant quitting his position over the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi.

The ruling party gave the warning on Friday on the heels of Wednesday’s demand for the resignation of Akpabio to allow an independent investigation to be conducted into the alleged padding of the 2024 budget to the tune of N3.7tn.

It will be recalled that Ningi had in an earlier media interview raised the alarm that eventually culminated in his three-month suspension for what the Senate labeled an unfounded allegation.

However, the PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, backed Ningi while asking the Senate President to step down for an independent probe to be conducted.

Reacting in a statement on Friday in Abuja, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated that Akpabio has neither done anything unusual to warrant him stepping aside or reporting to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on account of Ningi’s allegation.

Morka said: “The PDP should quit being a meddlesome interloper, expend its lean energy on revamping its decrepit institution, and leave the Senate to carry on with its important role of deepening our democracy and stabilising our dear nation.

“It is rather ridiculous that the PDP that is unable to govern itself would seek to dictate to the Senate how it should conduct its proceedings and handle internal matters of discipline of its members.

“Exactly how is the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi without first referring the matter to a Senate standing committee proof of a cover up? Contrary to the PDP’s twisted argument, the Senate neither violated its standing rules and orders nor the Constitution by not referring the matter to a relevant committee.

“It is eerily comical that the PDP, a party with a sordid legacy of monumental corruption would suggest that the President of the Senate should turn himself to anti-graft agencies for investigation. The PDP should lead by example and heed its own call.”

