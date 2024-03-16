Despite Tinubu’s stand, Northern Elders back Gumi’s call for dialogue with bandits

A prominent Nigerian group, the Northern Elders Forum, has thrown its weight behind efforts by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a Muslim cleric based in Kaduna, to open dialogue with bandits responsible for the abduction of 287 students in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Forum believes Gumi’s mediation could lead to the safe release of the schoolchildren and potentially prevent similar incidents in the future.

This is coming even as President Bola Tinubu has insisted that there would be no negotiation and no ransom will be paid to the criminals who have insisted on a N1 billion price as condition for safe return of the children. kidnaped on March 7.

The president’s stance was made known by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who spoke to State House correspondents at the end of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“Mr. President reiterated his zero tolerance for the payment of ransom…and Mr President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by the government to any of these criminal elements”, the minister had said.

The Northern region has seen a persistent rise in insecurity recently, especially in the states of Borno and Kaduna.

In less than a day, bandits kidnapped 287 students and staff from two schools in Kaduna and 200 internally displaced women from Borno.

In a bid to secure their release, Gumi urged President Bola Tinubu to allow him negotiate with the bandits.

He also urged the president not to repeat the mistake made by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who refused to dialogue with the terrorists.

However, the federal government declared on Wednesday that it would not give terrorists a ransom of “a dime” and that the school children would be “brought back to safety.”

However, NEF Spokesman Abdul-Azeez Suleiman in an interview with Saturday Punch stated that Gumi needs to have support in order “to bring about a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Kaduna”.

Negotiating with bandits was a calculated strategy to “de-escalate” the situation and preserve the lives of victims, he said, not “condoning their actions or granting them impunity.”

He said, “While some may question the legitimacy of negotiating with criminals, it is important to consider the potential benefits of engaging in dialogue. In conflict resolution, dialogue is often seen as crucial to finding peaceful solutions.

“By engaging with the bandits, Gumi may be able to understand their grievances and motivations, which could potentially lead to the safe release of the abducted children. Additionally, opening lines of communication with the bandits could pave the way for addressing underlying issues such as poverty, lack of education, and marginalisation that contribute to the cycle of violence.”

Speaking further, Suleiman said, “Moreover, pursuing a dialogue with the bandits does not necessarily mean condoning their actions or granting them impunity. It is a strategic move to de-escalate the situation and protect the lives of innocent victims.

“By initiating talks, Gumi may be able to secure the release of the schoolchildren and potentially prevent future abductions. While dialogue with bandits may seem controversial, it can be a necessary step in resolving conflicts and ensuring the safety of hostages; Gumi’s intention to engage in dialogue should be supported as a means to bring about a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Kaduna.”

