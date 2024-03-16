Edo PDP chairman reportedly kidnapped

Dr. Tony Aizegbemi, Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reportedly been kidnapped.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this time.

According to unconfirmed reports, Dr. Aizegbemi was abducted from his residence in a yet-to-be-identified location within Edo State on Saturday. The circumstances of the kidnapping and the identity of the perpetrators are unknown.

The Edo State Police Command has not yet issued an official statement regarding the reported abduction. However, efforts to reach police spokespersons for comment have been unsuccessful.

Dr. Aizegbemi’s kidnapping comes amidst heightened political activity in the state as parties prepare for upcoming gubernatorial elections. It is unclear if this incident is politically motivated.

This is a developing story. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

