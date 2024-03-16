Politics
Edo PDP chairman reportedly kidnapped
Dr. Tony Aizegbemi, Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reportedly been kidnapped.
Details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this time.
According to unconfirmed reports, Dr. Aizegbemi was abducted from his residence in a yet-to-be-identified location within Edo State on Saturday. The circumstances of the kidnapping and the identity of the perpetrators are unknown.
READ ALSO:Edo PDP holds LGA delegates election ahead of governorship primary
The Edo State Police Command has not yet issued an official statement regarding the reported abduction. However, efforts to reach police spokespersons for comment have been unsuccessful.
Dr. Aizegbemi’s kidnapping comes amidst heightened political activity in the state as parties prepare for upcoming gubernatorial elections. It is unclear if this incident is politically motivated.
This is a developing story. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...