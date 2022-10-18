Edo PDP split over Atiku visit, rejects campaign council list

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday rejected a list of names put forward as members of the campaign council from that state.

The party in the state is a statement lamented that the proposed visit of its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar to the state has been shrouded in secrecy.

The statement is signed by State Deputy chairman, Harrison Omagbon, and Secretary, Hillary Otsu, as well as PDP chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas and 11 members of its State Working Committee.

It reads “Our attention has been drawn to a Vanguard Newspaper publication of 17th October, 2022, on pages 14 and 16.

“We, the undersigned members of the State working Committee and Local Government chapter chairmen hereby wish to inform all Edo PDP members and supporters that:

“We reject the Edo State Campaign Council list as published in the Vanguard Newspaper. The constitution of the purported campaign council list was never discussed by any of the Party organs in the state before the publication”.

It went on to state, that ”the proposed visit of the Party Presidential candidate is shrouded in secrecy in Edo Government circles.

“We urge all party members in the state to disregard the said publication and intensify all efforts in grassroots mobilization, to ensure victory for our Candidates in the forthcoming elections”.

