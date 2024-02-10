Edo PDP holds LGA delegates election ahead of governorship primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo on Saturday conducted a local government delegates election ahead of the February 22 governorship primary in the state.

The congress took place simultaneously across the 18 local government areas of the state, except in Etsako Central.

The party had on February 4 cancelled the delegate election in Etsako Central over the alleged abduction of nine electoral officers by criminals.

At Oredo LGA, 35 delegates voted while one was absent.

The congress was conducted by two PDP officials namely Owolabi Kayode and Farida Umar from the National Headquarters and monitored by the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in the presence of some security agencies.

READ ALSO: INEC confirms 16 parties for Edo governorship election

At the end of the exercise, Osaro Idah emerged as the elected delegate for Oredo LGA.

The other two aspirants, Martins Osakue and Aguebor Sunday, were absent.

Kayode, who announced the results of the election, commended the delegates for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

He described the exercise as one of the best.

At Ikpoba Okha LGA, Solomon Idehen won the exercise with 28 votes.

Addressing journalists at the Western Boys High School, a member of the PDP, Yusuf Bukhari, described the congress as the best conducted by the party since 1999.

He said the congress was monitored by INEC officials and PDP from the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now