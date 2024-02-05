PDP cancels Edo ward delegates’ election over alleged abduction of electoral officers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cancelled the Etsako Central ward delegates’ election in Edo State over the alleged kidnap of nine electoral officers.

The PDP chairman in the state, Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Benin City.

Aziegbemi said the decision was taken by the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah-led delegates congress committee.

He added that the cancellation would not affect the February 22 governorship primary.

The chairman said the decision was in the best interest of the party adding that the number of delegates in Etsako Central was 31 and the total number of delegates in the state was 594.

Aziegbemi said: “You will agree with me that 31 out of 594 is an insignificant figure that will not have a substantial effect on the primary election.

“The lives of those who have been kidnapped are important to us and we are praying for their safe return.”

He urged aggrieved governorship aspirants in the party to approach the appeal panel for redress.

The chairman also appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to be circumspect about the way they criticise the party.

