Politics
ADP candidate wins Plateau North rerun election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on has declared the Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate, Mr. Pam Dachungyang, as the winner of last Saturday’s senatorial rerun election in Plateau North.
The INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof. Nestor Chagok, declared the result in the early hours of Monday.
Chagok said that Dachnggyang polled 122,442 votes to defeat 10 other candidates in the election.
He said that Mr. Yakubu Shafi’u of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) finished in second place with 53,980 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Christopher Giwa, polled 39,132 votes.
Chagok said: “Having scored the highest valid votes and having satisfied the conditions of the law, Mr. Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang is hereby returned elected.”
The ADP candidate won in all the six local government areas of the district namely Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos South, Jos East, Riyom, and Jos North.
