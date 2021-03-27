Nigeria not a failed state – ADP | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria not a failed state – ADP
The Action Democratic Party (ADP) said on Saturday Nigeria is not a failed state despite its numerous challenges.
The ADP National Chairman of ADP, Mr. Yusuf Sani, stated this at a news conference in Abuja.
The conference was organised by the party on the state of the nation.
Sani, who said Nigeria’s challenges included the decline in economy and insecurity, added that the problems were not peculiar to the country.
He said many developed countries had been confronted with similar or worse situations in the past.
The ADP chief said how the Federal Government handles the challenges would determine the country’s progress.
Sani said: “Nigeria is not a failed state. It still has all it takes, both the potential and opportunities, to get back on its feet.
“If the challenges are addressed properly, there would be a boost in democracy and governance.”
He said the country’s experience with Boko Haram insurgency should be a lesson on how “a little flicker of fire must be put out in good time before it develops into a raging inferno.”
The ADP chief also urged the federal government to quickly address the problem of banditry and kidnapping in the country.
READ ALSO: ADP expels ex-National Secretary, dissolves all state committees
He called for constitution of a judicial panel of inquiry to probe all former service chiefs for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds especially those meant for the purchase of arms and ammunition.
He added: “We want the President to declare a state of emergency across the country on insecurity; service chiefs should be deployed to the highly disturbed zones.
“The ADP also calls for immediate probe of the NNPC on fuel subsidy and refineries’ turn-around maintenance at the projected cost of $1.5 billion for Port Harcourt refinery, among others.
“The National Assembly should succinctly perform its constitutional oversight function with regard to funds appropriated to the Armed Forces and acquit itself of the perception of complacency and complicity.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier...
Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday....
Simy Nwankwo’s son honoured with citizenship after father calls out racism
The son of Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has been given a honorary citizenship of the Italian city of Crotone...
MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek Nations Cup ticket in Benin Republic duel
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing the Squirrels of Benin Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...