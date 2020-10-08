ADP candidate challenges Obaseki’s victory at Edo election tribunal

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship candidate in Edo State, Mr. Iboi Emmanuel, has challenged the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory in the September 19 election at the state’s governorship election petitions tribunal.

The candidate and his party challenging the validity of Forms EC9 and CF001 submitted by Obaseki in respect of the 2020 and 2016 governorship elections in Edo.

Emmanuel asked the tribunal to look at the list of Vice-Chancellors of the University of Ibadan from 1947 to date and the E-newspaper publication that announced the death of the university’s former vice-chancellor, Prof. Tekena Tamuno, among other documents.

He alleged in his petition that Tamuno, who was the UI vice-chancellor from December 1975 to November 1979, could not have signed a certificate which Obaseki allegedly presented to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for screening.

He also alleged that the purported university degree which Obaseki claimed was issued by UI had no date.

The ADP candidate, therefore, argued that the governor was not qualified to contest the poll, adding that votes credited to him were null and void and of no effect and value.

The petitioners averred that they would rely on Forms EC9 and CF001 submitted by Obaseki to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2020 and 2016 elections in Edo.

They also hoped to rely on the affidavit allegedly deposed to by the governor in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on July 7, 2016, allegedly bearing July 6, 1979 as well as the UI certificate.

Other respondents in the petition were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC and INEC.

