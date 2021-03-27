Buhari, Chadian President meet in Aso Rock | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday met behind closed doors with his Chadian counterpart, Idriss Deby Itno, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Chadian leader was received at the forecourt of the State House by President Buhari and other top government officials.

The two leaders deliberated on sub-regional issues including security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram.

Buhari and the Chadian leader last met on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) summit in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian leader last visited N’Djamena, the Chadian capital, in April 2019 where he participated in a one-day Extraordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States.

Deby, who is standing for re-election on April 11, briefed President Buhari on the election.

