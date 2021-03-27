2023: APC to takeover South-South – Omo-Agege | Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Saturday expressed confidence that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would take over the six states in the South-South geopolitical zone by 2023.

Omo-Agege stated this when he fielded questions from journalists at end of APC Town Hall Meeting on the Constitution Review for the South-South held in Asaba, Delta State.

He said the party would take over the governance of the region after the 2023 general election.

Omo-Agege said: “The South-South region is growing to become a formidable base of our great party.

“By the end of the 2023 general elections, it is our aspiration to have in our column, control of all the six states in the region.

“This is possible and we intend to make it happen.”

The Senate deputy president stressed that APC had won the governorship elections in some states in the region but was robbed due to one reason or the other.

He added: “We won in Bayelsa and Bayelsa was clearly ours but we were deprived, using the instrument of the court at the last minute.

“We won in Edo but for obvious reasons, we were also deprived.

“So, when people say the South-South has a PDP DNA, it is not true because as we speak right now, people are decamping from PDP into APC in droves.

“As we proceed with the registration, initially, we started with a 12 million membership target, we have gone ahead to 36 million members across the country.

“So, if only our members alone vote for us, we will win elections here and the PDP in Delta State knows that we are ready for them.

“It’s not going to be easy but we are ready and we are just going to put our house in order.”

