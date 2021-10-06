We are ready for merger ahead of 2023 elections – ADP

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabaji Sani, said on Wednesday the party was ready for merger with any political party with a similar ideology ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Sani, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the party was willing to join forces with other political parties for the sole purpose of strengthening and deepening the nation’s democracy.

He, however, said the ADP’s identity and ideologies would not be “buried” even after the merger.

The chairman said: “When ADP came on board as a political party, we said it clearly that we are here to deepen democracy.

“So anything that will deepen democracy, we are here for it.

”But that does not mean that we will undermine our own identity as Action Democratic Party.”

