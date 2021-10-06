Connect with us

Umahi threatens to suspend local council chiefs, monarchs for any killing in Ebonyi

Published

42 mins ago

on

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Wednesday threatened to sanction the chairmen of local government councils and traditional rulers for any killing within their localities.

Umahi gave the warning during the signing of contracts for the second phase of the Ebonyi Ring Road project in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The governor said he would not hesitate to suspend the local council chairmen and monarchs if violence or killings are recorded in any part of the state.

He warned that his administration would no longer tolerate further killings in Ebonyi.

Umahi, however, said his government was ready to empower criminals if they laid down their arms and tow the path of peace.

The governor said: “Let me warn all the local government chairmen, traditional rulers, development centre coordinators, and parents that henceforth, they will be held responsible for any killings in the state.

“No any innocent Ebonyi citizen will be killed, no more. Anybody that attempts that will end up in jail.”

He urged the people of Ebonyi to cooperate with security agencies to ensure lasting peace in the state.

Opinions

