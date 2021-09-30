Ebonyi will not obey IPOB’s sit-at-home order – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Thursday the people of the state would not obey the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order on October 1.

Umahi disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki.

The group had last ordered the people of the South-East to stay at home on October 1 in a bid to force the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB also banned the flying of the Nigerian flag in the region, effective from September 25.

The governor insisted that October 1 was a very important day to Nigeria as a country and also the state, which was created on October 1, 1996.

READ ALSO: IPOB denies reports of masterminding Akunyili’s murder

He said the state that had been so deprived in the past was trying to catch up with the rest of the country with innovations.

Umahi said: “So, anybody that says `sit-at-home should know that Ebonyi people are not going to sit at home. I appeal to the entire Southeast people to remember the danger of this order. Many people have been killed for no reason because of it.

“Agitation is natural and fundamental, but nobody is justified to carry guns illegally to kill other people. We condemn in totality the insecurity in the Southeast being instigated by our people.

“We also condemned the killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili, (erstwhile widower of Dr. Dora Akiunyili, former Minister of Information) and other people in the country at large.”

Join the conversation

Opinions