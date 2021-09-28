IPOB wants agitators for Oduduwa Republic, Middle Belt to shutdown Nigeria on Oct 1

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, called for solidarity from agitators of Oduduwa Republic and other Middle Belt minorities over a shutdown of the country on October 1.

The IPOB made this call on Tuesday via a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

Powerful noted that this shutdown would be a protest against the Federal Government for the state of insecurity across the nation and neglect of the calls of Nigerians.

An excerpt from the statement reads, “Following our earlier declaration of October 1st sit at home order issued by the leadership of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), all Nigeria oppressed tribes should reject the Nigerian government’s evil agenda against the Indigenous peoples.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), request our brothers and sisters in Oduduwa republic and Middle Belt who suffer a similar fate with us to join hands in sympathy protest.

Read also: OCT 1: IPOB orders sit-at-home in South-East, bans Nigerian flag

“All lovers of freedom including Christian communities in the North and other parts of Nigeria, who receive humiliation, intimidation, and killings from Fulani terrorists, bandits, and murderous herdsmen should understand that time has come for all victims of Fulani impunity and atrocities to unite together for resistance.

“We need to put our differences behind us and rise like one people to defend our ancestral land and heritage against our common enemy.

“Our objective is to deliver all indigenous nationalities, so everybody must reject Nigeria with their impunity if we want to be free from Fulani subjugation. Nigeria is not worth celebrating and our children must be saved from the evil that is Nigeria. Our freedom is due and ready for us to take it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions