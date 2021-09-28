Andy Uba charges Anambra govt to redress incessant breakdown in security

Andy Uba, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, has charged Governor Willie Obiano to redress the frequent breakdown in security across the state.

Uba made this call on Monday in a statement issued by Mr Victor Ogene, Unit Head, Senator Andy Uba Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO) in Awka.

He called on the Anambra government to, as a matter of urgency, direct the security agencies to urgently take steps to arrest the worsening insecurity in the state.

This came in the wake of the murder of Mr Somadina Oforma, an APC member, on Sunday, September 26.

Uba further alleged that the killing is “an obviously politically-motivated murder, one too many to count.”

The statement noted that late Oforma was shot dead by unknown gunmen inside the APC office at Uruagu Ward 3, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state while holding a political meeting with other party faithful.

“We recall that, on July 31, 2021, at Oba, Idemili South LGA, unknown gunmen, operating in a similar fashion, accosted and killed Mr. Cosmas Eze, our party’s acting Assistant Secretary for the local government area.

“The seemingly targeted attack on the APC members was to go a notch higher, when on Saturday, September 10, 2021, the traditional ruler of Ekpunando in Anambra East LGA, Igwe Alex Edozieuno, and his driver, Chukwuemeka, were waylaid and killed,” SAUGCO said.

It is instructive to note that the late Igwe Edozieuno had one month before his brutal death joined the APC, after being deposed by the Obiano administration.

“Whilst not imputing any direct motive to these attacks, we are, however, constrained to observe that our party, the APC, has borne the brunt of the majority of them, leaving us to wonder when political contest in Anambra degenerated to the point of opposition party members living in fear.

“We, therefore, call on Gov. Obiano, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, and other law enforcement agencies, including the police, the Department of State Security, DSS, and the civil defence corps, to urgently take steps to halt the growing reign of terror in our state.

“For starters, Gov. Obiano must rein in his party men and women who take recourse to a campaign of hate, by selling the false and misleading narrative that the APC is a Fulani party,” SAUGCO added.

