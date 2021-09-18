Anambra will fare better under APC control – Andy Uba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Andy Uba, said on Saturday the state would change for better under the party’s control.

Uba, who addressed members of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Afa Igbo bu ofu, in Awka, urged the people of Anambra to support the APC in the efforts to liberate the state.

He added that the party would rescue the state.

Uba said: “I know that this group is eager to join others to liberate Anambra people and I assure our people that they will see a new Anambra.

“Anambra will change for the better under my watch and I am happy that you have taken the right decision to identify with the government at the center.

“APC is a party that accommodates everybody and nobody will be relegated to the background during the Andy Uba administration.”

