Politics
Fani-Kayode a liar for claiming he facilitated my defection to APC —Gov Umahi
Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Imahi has described a former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode as a liar for saying he was instrumental to his (Umahi’s) defection from the PDP to the ruling APC.
Umahi denied Fani-Kayode’s claims on Friday when he appeared on Channels Television.
Fani-Kayode, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Thursday announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a party he had vowed he would never be found dead in.
Fani-Kayode who was presented to President Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa after his defection, had stated that he was instrumental to the defection of a number of governors from the PDP, including Umahi, to the APC.
But Umahi said this was a lie.
More to come…
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...