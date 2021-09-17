Fani-Kayode a liar for claiming he facilitated my defection to APC —Gov Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Imahi has described a former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode as a liar for saying he was instrumental to his (Umahi’s) defection from the PDP to the ruling APC.

Umahi denied Fani-Kayode’s claims on Friday when he appeared on Channels Television.

Fani-Kayode, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Thursday announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a party he had vowed he would never be found dead in.

Fani-Kayode who was presented to President Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa after his defection, had stated that he was instrumental to the defection of a number of governors from the PDP, including Umahi, to the APC.

But Umahi said this was a lie.

More to come…

