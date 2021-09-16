I judged Buhari from outside but know better now – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday explained why he returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, a fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, returned to the party he left more than seven years ago on Thursday.

The ex-minister, who appeared on Channels Television programme, “Politics Today,” described the APC as a liberal party.

He commended the President for accommodating the change in the ruling party.

Fani-Kayode said: “I spoke against President Buhari from the outside, now I know him from the inside. I am not saying he is an angel or a demon. The APC I was taking about that time is not the same today. Let’s focus on unity, peace, and togetherness.

“There is a time to condemn and criticise people. There is also a time to come together, work together to achieve unity. Joining APC now is the way forward irrespective of what people may think about the party.

“APC is a liberal party. A lot has happened in APC over the years. The party has changed and President has accommodated the change. Had the APC leadership not changed I wouldn’t have joined them.

“I am doing the right thing based on conviction and understanding. This is the right decision for me, love me or hate me, it will not take anything away from me.”

