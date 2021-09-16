Politics
Amendment of 1999 Constitution to be completed before 2023 elections – Reps
The House of Representatives on Thursday declared its readiness to complete the amendment of the 1999 Constitution before the 2023 general elections.
The House spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said the constitutional amendment had reached an advanced stage.
He said the House was determined to complete the amendment process in the next two years.
The spokesman also revealed that the lower legislative chamber would beam light on revenue generation agencies in order to block revenue leakages in the country.
Kalu said: “We started in 2020 to reshape the Constitution of Nigeria which is almost becoming obsolete because the society is dynamic and as society progresses, different needs are defined and ways of solving those needs should be found in the grand norm.
READ ALSO: 1999 constitution has caged many Nigerians —Ohanaeze Ndigbo
“In the wisdom of the leadership of the House and the Senate, we decided to go for a review of the constitution. Last year, we scored a major milestone in making sure various steps needed to amend the constitution were taken.
“So many people want us to immediately review the constitution but we cannot. We cannot sacrifice quality on the altar of speed; so we urge Nigerians to be patient so that we go thoroughly.”
