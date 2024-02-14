Politics
Senate constitutes 1999 Constitution amendment committee
The Senate on Wednesday constituted the 1999 Constitution Amendment Committee.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the composition of the committee at the plenary in Abuja.
He stressed the need for the Senate to look at some aspects of the constitution to bring it in line with current realities.
Akpabio added that the committee which has one senator from each state and one from each geo-political zone in the country would be inaugurated on February 20.
READ ALSO: Afenifere calls for change in 1999 constitution, recalls confab, other reports on true federalism
The committee is headed by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jubrin with the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, as vice chairman.
Members of the committee are the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, Abba Morro, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi Yisa Oyetola, Osita Ngwu, Sani Hanger, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Francis Fadahunsi, Binos Yaro, Ifeanyi Uba, Abdul Ningi and Ned Nwoko.
Other members are the former Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, Adamu Aliero, Seriake Dickson, Osita Izunaso, Jaribe Agom, Adams Oshomole, Danjuma Goje, Madurai Abdulhamid, Ibrahim Khalid, Sani Rufai, Yahaya Abdullahi, Natasha Akpoti, Adebura Oluranti, Godiya Akwasheki, Sani Musa, Adeola Solomon and Solomon Lalong.
