Connect with us

Politics

Buhari critic, Fani-Kayode, joins APC, meets President

Published

44 mins ago

on

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of Aviation, and staunch critic of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was also at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday to meet with President Buhari.

Fani Kayode, said his decision was led by the Spirit of God and that he joined the APC to help unite the country.

The ex-Minister was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday by the Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Committee, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode questions Zamfara deputy gov’s loyalty after refusal to decamp to APC with gov Matawalle

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode reportedly said he was instrumental to the defection of the Governors of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Cross River State, Ben Ayade, and Zamfara State, Bello Matawale, to the ruling party.

Also, the ex-Minister reportedly said he was persuading the governors of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed to join the APC.

More details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × 2 =

Investigations

Investigations2 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...