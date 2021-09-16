Buhari critic, Fani-Kayode, joins APC, meets President

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of Aviation, and staunch critic of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was also at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday to meet with President Buhari.

Fani Kayode, said his decision was led by the Spirit of God and that he joined the APC to help unite the country.

The ex-Minister was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday by the Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Committee, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode reportedly said he was instrumental to the defection of the Governors of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Cross River State, Ben Ayade, and Zamfara State, Bello Matawale, to the ruling party.

Also, the ex-Minister reportedly said he was persuading the governors of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed to join the APC.

More details later…

