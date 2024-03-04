Court hears Obiano’s motion challenging jurisdiction on N4bn fraud trial March 7

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed till March 7 hearing of a motion filed by former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.

Obiano is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the alleged N4 billion fraud charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The commission arraigned the former governor on a nine-count charge of alleged money laundering to the tune of N4 billion.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read out to him.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, counsel to the defendant, Mr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), informed the court that he had filed a motion challenging its jurisdiction on behalf of his client.

The EFCC counsel, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), however, said he had yet to file a reply because he was served the motion on Monday morning in court.

Tahir also said that the issue of jurisdiction had been settled by the Supreme Court and that once the charge bordered on money laundering, the Federal High Court had inherent jurisdiction to entertain it.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, however, advised the prosecutor to do his part by filing his response to the motion.

He said: “It is not for you to tell the court the Supreme Court’s decision on the issue. Respond to the motion and leave the court to decide.”

