Economic hardship: Nigerian govt to begin nationwide distribution of grains

The Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, said on Monday the Federal Government would begin the distribution of 42,000 metric tons of grains this week to tackle the current economic hardship in the country.

Kyari, who disclosed this in a statement posted on X handle, said the move followed President Bola Tinubu’s approval.

The protests over the economic hardship have spread from Niger State to other parts of the country as Nigerians feel the effects of the rising prices of food items and other costs of living occasioned by the government’s policies.

The minister wrote: “Dear Fellow Nigerians.

“In these trying times, I extend my sincere compassion to those affected by the hardships in the country. I understand the gravity of the situation, especially with the unfortunate event of foodstuff warehouse looting.

“Amidst these challenges, I want to assure you that our commitment to your well-being remains resolute. We shall commence the distribution of 42,000 metric tons of grains, as approved by Mr. President, across the 36 states of the federation as one of the programs to be rolled out this week.

“We are working hand in hand with NEMA and the DSS to ensure that the grains get to the right people in the right packages and quantities. Furthermore, 58,500 metric tons of milled rice from mega rice millers will also be released into the market for stabilization.”

— SENATOR ABUBAKAR KYARI CON (@SenatorAKyari) March 4, 2024

