News
EFCC to arraign ex-Gov Obiano for alleged N4bn fraud Wednesday
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, for alleged N4 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, the Punch reports.
The source in the EFCC told the newspaper on Tuesday the ex-governor would be arraigned on a nine-count charge of money laundering.
Obiano was first arrested by the commission’s operatives at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, on March 17, 2022.
READ ALSO: EFCC rejects court’s approval of Obiano’s trip to US
He was placed on the EFCC’s watch list shortly before he handed over power to Governor Charles Soludo for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, also confirmed the development to the newspaper.
“Yes, we’re arraigning Obiano tomorrow (Wednesday),” he stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...