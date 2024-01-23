EFCC to arraign ex-Gov Obiano for alleged N4bn fraud Wednesday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, for alleged N4 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, the Punch reports.

The source in the EFCC told the newspaper on Tuesday the ex-governor would be arraigned on a nine-count charge of money laundering.

Obiano was first arrested by the commission’s operatives at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, on March 17, 2022.

READ ALSO: EFCC rejects court’s approval of Obiano’s trip to US

He was placed on the EFCC’s watch list shortly before he handed over power to Governor Charles Soludo for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, also confirmed the development to the newspaper.

“Yes, we’re arraigning Obiano tomorrow (Wednesday),” he stated.

