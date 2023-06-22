News
INEC to begin review of 2023 elections in July
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin the review of the 2023 general election in July.
The INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement after the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the decision was in line with the commission’s practice over the years.
The review, according to Okoye, will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during, and after the elections.
He said the exercise would involve the INEC officials at national and state levels as well as stakeholders with a view to learning lessons and charting the way forward.
The statement read: “The review will commence with a meeting of the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on July 4 and end with the Commission’s retreat on August 5.
“At the state level, the internal review will involve the Commission’s regular and ad hoc staff, including RECs, the 774 Electoral Officers, Heads of Departments, Administrative Secretaries as well as some presiding officers and collation/returning officers.
“The external engagement will involve critical stakeholders such as political parties, security agencies, election observers, and the media.
“Others include service providers such as transporters that facilitated the movement of personnel and materials for the election.”
