Peter Obi requesting non-existent documents in petition against Tinubu – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday some documents requested by the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, for presentation as exhibits at the presidential election petition tribunal, did not exist.

The commission stated this at the resumed hearing of the LP petition in Abuja.

Obi and his party are challenging the outcome of the February 25 election in a petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023.

INEC, President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and All Progressives Congress (APC) were listed as respondents in the suit.

The Deputy Director in charge of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Lawrence Bayode, who appeared for the commission, told the panel that out of the five documents requested by Obi, two were non-existent, while one was a work in progress.

READ ALSO: Election Petition: Obi accuses INEC of bias

One of LP’s witnesses, Ms. Loretta Ogah, an ICT cloud engineer, said she contested the election into the House of Representatives in Cross River State but lost the election.

Ogah, who was cross-examined by Wole Olanipakun (SAN), counsel for Tinubu and Shettima, said she sued INEC after her loss because the commission omitted her name on its portal due to network failure.

She added that the glitches did not occur on the commission’s portal on February 25.

The tribunal adjourned further hearing on the petition till Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now