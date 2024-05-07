‘Peter, your desperation to rule Nigeria makes you dishonest,’ Omokri attacks Obi again

Former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has again, taken his personal war against presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to yet another level.

Omokri who has vowed to attack the former Anambra State governor at every given opportunity, on Tuesday, took to his verified X handle to chide Obi for criticising the Lagos State government for repatriating homeless persons to their state of origin in Osun.

Omokri also said Obi had no moral authority to question the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for demolishing buildings and structures in the state without paying compensation to those affected.

Omokri who accused Obi of carrying out the same acts he is condemning today, said the former governor is embarrassing himself by criticising what he actually practiced in his tenure.

“Peter Obi should brief the person handling his social media accounts of his past, so that whoever it is does not keep embarrassing him,” Omokri stated.

“How can you criticise Lagos for what you did, not once, or twice? It shows that you are either ignorant or dishonest, both hallmarks of desperation.

“You demolished buildings without paying compensation as Governor, and now you attack the Tinubu administration for demolishing buildings and paying compensation.

“Now, you attack Lagos for alleging repatriating homeless persons to their state of origin in Osun. Osun State did not complain. But you, who are complaining, repatriated people to multiple states, including Akwa-Ibom and Ebonyi.

“Peter, you are too desperate to govern Nigeria. And your Obidients are as uncouth as you. When they see facts proving that you lied or acted hypocritically, they enter either victim mode, and say, ‘Everybody hates us’, or they go into insulting mood and start abusing and threatening while avoiding the issues.

#TableShaker.”

