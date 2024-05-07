Nigerians come for Atiku’s aide, Daniel Bwala for defending Tinubu’s absence

Former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has incurred the wrath of many Nigerians after he threw he posted on X that President Bola Tinubu can rule the country from any part of the world.

Bwala, a farmer Senator, who was reacting to inquiries from Nigerians demanding to know the whereabouts of the President weeks after he left the country, said Tinubu is in “charge of the country and can govern from anywhere.”

The curiosity of Nigerians was also peeked on Monday when it was reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima would also jet out of the country to the United States of America to attend the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit.

But as Nigerians continued to raise their concerns over the vacuum that would be created with the President and his vice out of the country at the same time, Bwala took to his X account to say there was nothing untoward in the President and the vice being out of the country at the same time.

“The president @officialABAT is in charge of the country and can govern from anywhere in the world whether the vice president is also in Nigeria or not. Aso Vila is not a block industry and the president is not a bricklayer. Read Section 5 of the constitution.”

However, the post has generated diverse views from a cross section of X users, many of whom have faulted Bwala on the post, while others have lampooned him for supporting what they are as illegality.

Read some of the comments here;

@NigerianPolithcalSon

“You’re becoming one of the most disliked figures on Twitter right now. How does this affect you, your family, and your loved ones? The poverty of the mind that causes a man to stand for nothing is a tragic legacy you’re creating for your future generations.

“It will be hard for anyone to trust your last name. Turn away from this disastrous path while you still can, because years from now, when figures like Tinubu no longer have use for you and the money is gone, remember: the internet will never forget.

READ ALSO:Again, Bwala lashes Obi, condemns quality of boreholes donated to northern communities

@Ochije111

“He is looking for his daily bread. Do u want hunger to finish him n his family. They have empowered him SA on inline twitter media.”

@AyodejiKayode

“Ok sir, we are back to the days of governance by proxy. The cabals like they say can have their way.”

@Vivian Umikoro

“You should be made to return every kobo you collected from Atiku, you have the audacity to talk back at him.? A man without dignity. Mtchewww.”

@PresidentEniola

“This is your reality and just like FFK and Reno, you have no shame.”

@LPStolenMandate

“You forgot to mention Peter obi in this rant 🙄. Hope all is well. They won’t pay you your balance o. I say make I remind n clear you.”

@X6Blade

“It’s like saying Joe Biden can rule America from Romania ,doesn’t this sound absurd to you? This country is in serious trouble.”

@AhmedIdris

“When did you turn to the President’s spokesman?? In this life, whatever you do for money, try & respect your family name & live a good legacy.”

@Femi Ayilara

“Wait, are you replying your former pay master. Atiku? People are desperate in this world ooo. Do you think your new paymaster won’t be wary of you? If you can do this to ATIKU what’s the assurance you won’t do same to the new one.”

The president @officialABAT is in charge of the country and can govern from anywhere in the world whether the vice president is also in Nigeria or not. Aso Vila is not a block industry and the president is not a bricklayer. Read Section 5 of the constitution — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) May 6, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now