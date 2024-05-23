Tinubu orders review of governing boards of tertiary institutions

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive review of the recently announced governing boards of tertiary institutions in the country.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said President Tinubu also ordered the review to be done before the inauguration and retreat planned for the nominees on May 31.

READ ALSO: Tinubu approves 555 appointments to governing boards of Federal Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Ministry of Education recently released names of nominees for chairmen, Pro-Chancellors and members of the boards and councils of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in the country.

Onanuga said: “In directing a complete review of the list of members, President Tinubu acknowledges the feedback across the country.

“President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution.”

He said the review would also take into consideration national spread and ensure every part of the country is adequately represented.

