News
Five dead, 3 injured in Kogi auto crash
At least five persons died death and three others were injured in an auto crash along the Kabba-Obajana road in Kabba local government area of Kogi State on Thursday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Samuel Oyedeji, told journalists a Ford Galaxy space wagon and Mazda car were involved in the accident.
Oyedeji blamed the accident on over-speeding and wrongful overtaking.
He said: “The head-on collision between the two cars moving in opposite directions happened due to speeding and wrongful overtaking by one of the drivers.
“We have been preaching against drivers flaunting road safety rules and regulations, yet these motorists hardly heed our warnings.
“Five persons lost their lives in the fatal accident that left three others seriously injured.”
The FRSC commander revealed that officers from the command carried out rescue operations at the scene of the accident.
He added that the injured persons have been moved to the Kabba General Hospital for medical attention.
“The corpses have been deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital,” he stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...