Five dead, 3 injured in Kogi auto crash

At least five persons died death and three others were injured in an auto crash along the Kabba-Obajana road in Kabba local government area of Kogi State on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Samuel Oyedeji, told journalists a Ford Galaxy space wagon and Mazda car were involved in the accident.

Oyedeji blamed the accident on over-speeding and wrongful overtaking.

He said: “The head-on collision between the two cars moving in opposite directions happened due to speeding and wrongful overtaking by one of the drivers.

“We have been preaching against drivers flaunting road safety rules and regulations, yet these motorists hardly heed our warnings.

“Five persons lost their lives in the fatal accident that left three others seriously injured.”

The FRSC commander revealed that officers from the command carried out rescue operations at the scene of the accident.

He added that the injured persons have been moved to the Kabba General Hospital for medical attention.

“The corpses have been deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital,” he stated.

