Seven dead, 15 injured in Oyo auto crash

At least seven persons died in an auto crash along the Ibadan-Iseyin road on Thursday.

The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mr. Mayowa Odewo, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

He said the victims were five men, one woman, and one female child.

READ ALSO: Three die in Ondo auto crash

Odewo added that 15 people also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash.

According to him, a Nissan Urvan commercial bus and a Mazda commercial bus were involved in the accident.

“The police from Motor Traffic Division (MTD) Police Division, Moniya, Ibadan, have taken possession of the two vehicles, including bags and other valuables recovered from the scene,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now