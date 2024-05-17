Metro
Seven dead, 15 injured in Oyo auto crash
At least seven persons died in an auto crash along the Ibadan-Iseyin road on Thursday.
The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mr. Mayowa Odewo, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.
He said the victims were five men, one woman, and one female child.
READ ALSO: Three die in Ondo auto crash
Odewo added that 15 people also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash.
According to him, a Nissan Urvan commercial bus and a Mazda commercial bus were involved in the accident.
“The police from Motor Traffic Division (MTD) Police Division, Moniya, Ibadan, have taken possession of the two vehicles, including bags and other valuables recovered from the scene,” he said.
