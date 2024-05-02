Metro
Man docked for alleged membership of confraternity in Oyo
Police on Thursday arraigned one Afeez Aderibigbe at the Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for alleged membership of a confraternity.
Aderibigbe was arraigned for conspiracy and belonging to unlawful society.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Prosecutor, Mr. Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on April 19 at Ultimate Hotel Fas Fas in Ibadan.
He said the defendant and others now at large had in their possession some uniforms belonging to Alora confraternity.
He added that the men conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by unlawfully gathering at the hotel to hold confraternity meeting.
The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 516, 64(a) and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Court President, Mrs. Moji Aworemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 and two sureties in like sum.
She adjourned the case till June 3 for hearing.
