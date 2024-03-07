Police arraigns 41 for alleged illegal mining in Oyo

The police on Thursday arraigned 41 persons for alleged illegal mining at the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

The defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and illegal mining.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Michael Ojeah, told the court that the defendants conspired to commit the offence on January 25 at the Onipanu village in Ibadan judicial division.

Ojeah alleged that the defendants concealed 24.96g of gold ore extracted from an illegal mining site at the village and valued at N1.2 million.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges.

Consequently, Ojeah told the court that he was prepared to present the facts of the case since the defendants had pleaded guilty.

A police Inspector, Awosanmi Abiola, who led the team of security operatives that arrested the defendants, testified on the facts of the case in court.

He tendered the statements of five principal witnesses and those of the defendants recorded after the arrest.

Justice U.N. Agomoh admitted the statements and marked them as exhibits.

The defence counsel, Suraji Musa, asked the court for a short adjournment to enable him to review the case.

The judge adjourned the matter till March 11 for the continuation of the prosecution’s review of the case.

