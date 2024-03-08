Robbers raid two banks in Kogi, kill two persons

Dare devil armed robbers, on Thursday, raided two banks at Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, reportedly killing two persons in the process.

According to reports, the gunmen attacked First Bank, Access Bank and a police station in the town around 5pm, carting away unspecified amount of money.

The robbers, According to an eyewitness, on entering the town, attacked the police station along Anyigba-Idah road, before they headed for the banks.

A policeman, simply identified as Idoko, who was said to have just been transferred to the station, was reportedly killed in the process.

Also, a Hausa man, popularly known as Alagama, a petty trader at the roundabout in the town – a few metres to the scene of the incident – was reportedly hit by a stray bullet and died.

Reports have it that the gunmen trailed a bullion van to one of the banks and disarmed its security details before carting away all the money within the van.

Similarly, another group said to be members of the gang invaded another bank in the town and made away with unspecified amount of money.

“It appears the robbers were in the town before the arrival of the bullion vans of the bank.

“They were seen in different groups at different locations around the bank areas shooting sporadically while the operation lasted. Idoko, who was killed have just been transferred to the station from Lokoja”, a resident Alidu Baba said.

It was also gathered that operatives of the Nigerian Navy stationed nearby engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle, making them abort their plan to rob more banks in the town.

The Kogi State Police Command is yet to officially confirm the incident.

