Metro
Man docked for alleged possession of locally-made gun
Police on Friday arraigned one Hammed Adigun at the Ona-Ara Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, for alleged possession of a locally-made gun.
Adigun was arraigned on a one-count charge of unlawful possession of a gun.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The prosecutor, Insp. Folarunmi Adeshina, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 4 at the Abarigo area of Ibadan.
READ ALSO: Police uncovers illegal gun factory in Plateau
Adesina alleged that the defendant unlawfully possessed the gun loaded with one live cartridge with the intent to commit a felony within the area.
He added that the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the gun, and therefore committed an offence contrary to Section 417 (D) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Magistrate, Mr Ayorinde Ayo-Alagbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.
He, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 11 for hearing.
