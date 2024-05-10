Man docked for alleged possession of locally-made gun

Police on Friday arraigned one Hammed Adigun at the Ona-Ara Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, for alleged possession of a locally-made gun.

Adigun was arraigned on a one-count charge of unlawful possession of a gun.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Folarunmi Adeshina, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 4 at the Abarigo area of Ibadan.

Adesina alleged that the defendant unlawfully possessed the gun loaded with one live cartridge with the intent to commit a felony within the area.

He added that the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the gun, and therefore committed an offence contrary to Section 417 (D) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mr Ayorinde Ayo-Alagbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 11 for hearing.

