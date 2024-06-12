Messi to end career at Inter Miami but not retiring yet

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has again expressed his profound love for the game of football, saying he is not retiring just yet.

The World Cup winner is currently with his national team as they prepare for this year’s Copa America billed to hold in the United States.

Messi has been playing for Inter Milan, a US MLS club over the past year, and has scored 12 goals in 12 games this season for the league leaders.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has a contract with Inter Miami to 2025 with the option of a further year.

“As of today, I think it’s going to be my last club. I’m not ready to leave football either,” the forward told ESPN.

“It was a difficult step to leave Europe to come here. The fact of having been world champion helped a lot to see things differently also.

“I love playing football. I enjoy the training, every day of the matches. [I am] a little afraid that everything will end.

“That’s why I enjoy everything much more, because I’m aware that there’s less and less to go and I have a good time at the club.

“I enjoy the little details that I know I’m going to miss when I don’t play any more.”

36-year-old Messi will now focus on leading Argentina to defend the Copa America title they won in 2021.

