Four dead, 10 injured in Enugu auto crash

At least four persons died in a ghastly auto accident along the Enugu-Onitsha Federal Highway on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Enugu State, Mr. Adeyemi Sokunbi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday in Enugu.

Sokunbi said that the accident occurred at about 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday when a truck carrying kerosene lost control and rammed into six other vehicles.

He added that 29 persons were involved in the accident while two died instantly.

The commander said 10 injured persons were rushed by the FRSC operatives to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, for treatment.

He said: “We are thanking God that the truck that failed break was not conveying petrol, which is extremely inflammable.

“Motorists and all road users in general, have to be very careful on the road.

“We advise that all should put their vehicle in order and at an optimal condition before setting out on journeys.

“You cannot afford to put a mechanically deficient vehicle on the road to cause harm to many others using the same road.”

