Abductors of retired school principal demand N20m ransom
Abductors have demanded N20 million ransom for Ezekiel Paul, the retired school principal they abducted on Sunday from his residence in Ikot Abasi Akpan, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.
Paul was taken from his home near the Community Civic Centre at 7 am while preparing to attend Mass at the St. Pius’ Church Parish.
Confirming the incident on Wednesday in Uyo, Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom State Command, ASP Timfon John, stated, “The police are aware and strategic efforts are ongoing” towards rescuing the victim amidst the resurgence of kidnappings in Akwa Ibom.
According to a source, “Akparawa Ezekiel Paul was kidnapped on Sunday around 7:00 am when he came out of his house in the morning. He was doing some domestic chores preparatory to going for Mass at his Parish, St. Pius X when these boys who waited around the compound without his knowing swooped on him.”
“He was blindfolded and dragged to where they parked their motorcycles on the road by about five persons, as the victim was shouting for help while they whisked him to an unknown destination on one of the bikes. The victim’s wife, Mrs. Mary Ezekiel, on hearing the scuffle and noticing the action in the compound raised an alarm for help.”
