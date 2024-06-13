Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. NLC insists on N250K minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday vowed to continue with the push for N250,000 minimum wage in the country.Read more

2. Rivers AG clarifies court judgment, says Amaewhule not declared Speaker

Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dagogo Iboroma, has set the record straight on a recent court judgment, stating that the court did not declare Martin Amaewhule as the Speaker of the House of Assembly nor affirmed him and 26 others as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

3. ‘He is not a superhuman,’ Presidency reacts to Tinubu’s slip at Democracy Day parade

The presidency has reacted to an incident involving President Bola Tinubu during the Democracy Day event in Abuja.Read more

4. ‘Ongoing reforms will fix economy, not intended to hurt Nigerians’- Tinubu

In his second democracy day address to Nigerians on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, President Bola Tinubu has assured that the ongoing national reforms were not intended to inflict pain, but to “fix” the economy.Read more

5. Obi urges Nigerians to defend democracy

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, urged the country’s political leaders and the citizens to protect democracy jealously and uphold its tenets.Read more

6. Labour Party charges Tinubu to make public offices unattractive

The Labour Party on Wednesday urged President Bola Tinubu to make public offices unattractive to promote the delivery of democratic dividends in the country.Read more

7. Fidelity Bank leads trading as Nigeria’s equities market gains N324b

Fidelity Bank was the most active stock on the Nigeria capital market on Monday as a strong positive sentiment led the bourse to gain N324 billion in the week’s first trading session.Read more

8. Four dead, 10 injured in Enugu auto crash

At least four persons died in a ghastly auto accident along the Enugu-Onitsha Federal Highway on Tuesday.Read more

9. Police kills two suspected IPOB members in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu on Wednesday killed two suspected members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) during a raid on the group’s alleged camp in a forest in Igbo-Etiti local government area of the state.Read more

10. Messi to end career at Inter Miami but not retiring yet

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has again expressed his profound love for the game of football, saying he is not retiring just yet.Read more

